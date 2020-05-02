World Banknote Auctions sale headed by 1964 note from Bermuda

The top estimate in an upcoming sale by World Banknote Auctions is for a £10 note from Bermuda dated July 28, 1964, graded Choice Uncirculated by Paper Money Guaranty.

World Banknote Auctions, the only auction company in the United States solely dedicated to world paper money. has posted its first auction of world bank notes on a new website, www.worldbanknoteauctions.com.

The sale, for which live bidding takes place on Jan. 7 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, offers over 400 lots, from A to Z. Estimated sale prices range from a low of $10 to $20 for many notes to a high of $2,500 to $3,500.

The top estimate is for a £10 note from Bermuda dated July 28, 1964, and graded Choice Uncirculated by Paper Money Guaranty. The note is the highest denomination of Bermuda’s pre-decimal series.

All lots are open for viewing, watching, bidding, and registration on the website.

World Banknote Auctions was founded by Dennis Hengeveld and is based in Sacramento, California. Hengeveld grew up in the Netherlands and moved to the U.S. in 2011. He has been interested in numismatics since the age of 8.

The firm plans to host sales with live internet bidding every two weeks. It says in a press release that consignors can in most cases take advantage of a 0% seller’s fee on all items. The firm charges a 15% buyer’s fee (minimum $5 per lot) on all lots.

It can also facilitate the submission of notes for third-party grading prior to sale.

The company has been in business for over five years. Its founder says, “World Paper Money truly is one of the last frontiers in numismatics. For the past 15 years we have seen tremendous growth in the world paper money market, especially in the United States and Asia, as collectors discover the wide variety of paper money printed and used by nations from around the world.

The firm can be reached by email at info@worldbanknoteauctions.com or by telephone, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific Time at 1-916-221-1782.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter