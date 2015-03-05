Group wants to replace Andrew Jackson with a woman on $20 FRN
A nonprofit organization is pushing for one of U.S. history's notable women to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 FRN in five years.
Women On 20s has opened public voting on its selected group of 15 women, the most popular of which the group will make the focus of its campaign to get a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve note in 2020.
Why 2020? It's the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendement granting women the right to vote.
"So it seems fitting to commemorate that milestone by voting to elevate women to a place that until now has been reserved exclusively for the men who shaped American history," the Women On 20s website reads. "That place is on our paper money. And that new portrait can become a symbol of greater changes to come."
The 15 candidates selected by Women On 20s are:
- Alice Paul (1885–1977) — Women's suffrage advocate.
- Betty Friedan (1921–2006) — Author, founder of National Organization for Women.
- Shirley Chisholm (1924–2005) — First African-American woman elected to Congress.
- Sojourner Truth (c. 1797–1883) — Abolitionist and women's rights advocate.
- Rachel Carson (1907–1964) — Environmental author.
- Rosa Parks (1913–2005) — Civil Rights Movement activist.
- Barbara Jordan (1936–1996) — First black woman from Deep South elected to U.S. House of Representatives.
- Margaret Sanger (1879–1966) — Contraception advocate; Planned Parenthood pioneer.
- Patsy Mink (1927–2002) — First woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, first Asian-American member of Congress.
- Clara Barton (1821–1912) — Founder of American Red Cross.
- Harriet Tubman (c. 1822–1913) — Underground Railroad conductor, women's rights activist.
- Frances Perkins (1880–1965) — First woman to serve as a U.S. Cabinet member.
- Susan B. Anthony (1820–1906) — Abolitionist and women's rights activist.
- Eleanor Roosevelt (1884–1962) — First lady, activist for civil and women's rights.
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815–1902) — Women's rights activitist.
- Andrew Jackson was celebrated for his military prowess, for founding the Democratic party and for his simpatico with the common man. But as the seventh president of the United States, he also helped gain Congressional passage of the "Indian Removal Act of 1830" that drove Native American tribes of the Southeastern United States off their resource-rich land and into Oklahoma to make room for white European settlers. Commonly known as the Trail of Tears, the mass relocation of Indians resulted in the deaths of thousands from exposure, disease and starvation during the westward migration. Not cool.
- Some argue that because Jackson was a fierce opponent of the central banking system and favored gold and silver coin or "hard money" over paper currency, he is an ironic choice for immortalization on our money.
Australian gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget worth more than $100,000 in U.S. dollars
Britain's Royal Mint unveils fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II:
How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015? [INFOGRAPHIC]
Bank of Canada says not illegal to 'Spock' its $5 notes in homage to the late actor
Scottish token honors independence hero William Wallace
