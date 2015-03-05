Group wants to replace Andrew Jackson with a woman on $20 FRN

A nonprofit organization is pushing for one of U.S. history's notable women to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 FRN in five years.

Women On 20s has opened public voting on its selected group of 15 women, the most popular of which the group will make the focus of its campaign to get a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve note in 2020.

Why 2020? It's the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendement granting women the right to vote.

"So it seems fitting to commemorate that milestone by voting to elevate women to a place that until now has been reserved exclusively for the men who shaped American history," the Women On 20s website reads. "That place is on our paper money. And that new portrait can become a symbol of greater changes to come."

The 15 candidates selected by Women On 20s are:

Alice Paul (1885–1977) — Women's suffrage advocate.

(1885–1977) — Women's suffrage advocate. Betty Friedan (1921–2006) — Author, founder of National Organization for Women.

(1921–2006) — Author, founder of National Organization for Women. Shirley Chisholm (1924–2005) — First African-American woman elected to Congress.

(1924–2005) — First African-American woman elected to Congress. Sojourner Truth (c. 1797–1883) — Abolitionist and women's rights advocate.

(c. 1797–1883) — Abolitionist and women's rights advocate. Rachel Carson (1907–1964) — Environmental author.

(1907–1964) — Environmental author. Rosa Parks (1913–2005) — Civil Rights Movement activist.

(1913–2005) — Civil Rights Movement activist. Barbara Jordan (1936–1996) — First black woman from Deep South elected to U.S. House of Representatives.

(1936–1996) — First black woman from Deep South elected to U.S. House of Representatives. Margaret Sanger (1879–1966) — Contraception advocate; Planned Parenthood pioneer.

(1879–1966) — Contraception advocate; Planned Parenthood pioneer. Patsy Mink (1927–2002) — First woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, first Asian-American member of Congress.

(1927–2002) — First woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, first Asian-American member of Congress. Clara Barton (1821–1912) — Founder of American Red Cross.

(1821–1912) — Founder of American Red Cross. Harriet Tubman (c. 1822–1913) — Underground Railroad conductor, women's rights activist.

(c. 1822–1913) — Underground Railroad conductor, women's rights activist. Frances Perkins (1880–1965) — First woman to serve as a U.S. Cabinet member.

(1880–1965) — First woman to serve as a U.S. Cabinet member. Susan B. Anthony (1820–1906) — Abolitionist and women's rights activist.

(1820–1906) — Abolitionist and women's rights activist. Eleanor Roosevelt (1884–1962) — First lady, activist for civil and women's rights.

(1884–1962) — First lady, activist for civil and women's rights. Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815–1902) — Women's rights activitist.

Women On 20s acknowledges that women including Anthony and Sacagawea have appeared on coinage, but dollar coins, where they appear, have a low circulation rate and are unpopular for mainstream use.

The group presents reasons why Jackson should go:

Andrew Jackson was celebrated for his military prowess, for founding the Democratic party and for his simpatico with the common man. But as the seventh president of the United States, he also helped gain Congressional passage of the "Indian Removal Act of 1830" that drove Native American tribes of the Southeastern United States off their resource-rich land and into Oklahoma to make room for white European settlers. Commonly known as the Trail of Tears, the mass relocation of Indians resulted in the deaths of thousands from exposure, disease and starvation during the westward migration. Not cool.



Some argue that because Jackson was a fierce opponent of the central banking system and favored gold and silver coin or "hard money" over paper currency, he is an ironic choice for immortalization on our money.

The top three vote-getters in the Women On 20s poll will move on to a final round of voting.

One woman has her portrait depicted on U.S. paper money in the past. First lady Martha Washington is depicted along with her husband on the Series 1886 and 1896 $1 silver certificates.

In addition, Pocahontas appears as one member of a large vignette on First Charter $20 national bank notes.

