Look back at the five most read posts of the week

This week's top story regarded Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew's announcement that a decision on what woman will be joining Alexander Hamilton on the $10 Federal Reserve will be made soon.

5. Busy time in 1859 in numismatics, then nothing: Q. David Bowers: On March 15, 1858, Augustus G. Sage and friends formed the American Numismatic Society, the second such coin-collecting group in the United States.

4. Gold 2016-W Winged Liberty Head dime mintage limit at 125,000: The 2016 gold dime has an initial household order limit of 10. Mint officials say they will continue to monitor sales and adjust the household order limit as appropriate.

3. What is the Oak Island "Money Pit"?: Tales of pirates and buried treasures have always sparked interest, but very rarely has a tale of excavation and digging garnered the amount of attention that the Oak Island "Money Pit" has without yielding much of major significance.

2. Prices of early copper U.S. coins tempt forgers: Detecting Counterfeits: As prices for early United States copper coins continue to increase, half cents and large cents from the 1790s are becoming targets for counterfeiters.

1. Female portrait for new $10 bill soon to be revealed: Last week during an interview with PBS's Charlie Rose, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that he's "close to reaching a decision" on who the female historic figure to be represented on a current piece of U.S. paper money will be.

