Whitman updates paper money book in Collector Series

Whitman Brands has released a revised ninth edition of United States Currency, a fully illustrated guide to the history and market values of American paper money. First published over 30 years ago, this popular reference book is now updated with market pricing and features high-quality images, making it an invaluable resource for both seasoned collectors and those simply curious about their old bank notes.

The latest edition of United States Currency covers the evolution of U.S. paper money, from large-size and fractional currency to small-size notes. Readers will find comprehensive information on denominations ranging from $1 to $10,000, as well as insights into World War II issues, uncut sheets, error notes, and even early Notes of the War of 1812. Additional features include guidance on grading, counterfeit detection, and a comprehensive collector glossary.

“This book is an excellent starting point for new collectors and an essential identification guide for understanding the many types of U.S. currency issued over the years,” said Patrick Ian Perez, foreword author and vice president of data and development at Whitman Brands. “Interest in paper money collecting has been growing significantly, and it’s exciting to see this momentum continue!”

United States Currency is the second title in the former Whitman Guidebook Series to be rebranded and published under the new Collector Series. The series provides comprehensive, up-to-date guidance and information on identifying, valuing, and caring for collectibles. Authored by industry experts, each book ensures enthusiasts can maximize both their enjoyment and investment.

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