Week's Most Read: East German notes' strange journey
- Published: Aug 24, 2018, 6 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 20, 2018: News from the ANA show: Our editors are back from the ANA convention, and reports of all they learned there will be pouring into our pages in the days and weeks ahead.
4. Copper-colored waffle-canceled Martha Washington test piece surfaces: What appears to be a waffle-canceled copper-plated 5-cent test piece bearing Martha Washington design was revealed by a dealer Aug. 14.
3. U.S. Mint to issue a 2019 Virtues of Liberty gold coin: The United States Mint will introduce a gold coin series espousing the Virtues of Liberty starting in 2019.
2. Eliasberg specimen of 1913 5-cent coin brings $4.56 million: The finest-known 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin was hammered at its opening bid, $3.8 million, at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 14 Rarities Sale.
1. A wall falls and a nation disappears, but its notes live on: After the Berlin Wall fell and East Germany disappeared, its notes were buried in caves. Thieves had another idea for them.
Community Comments
