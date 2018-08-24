Week's Most Read: East German notes' strange journey

Heavy equipment is being used to dump large quantities of East German marks into sandstone caves after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 20, 2018: News from the ANA show: Our editors are back from the ANA convention, and reports of all they learned there will be pouring into our pages in the days and weeks ahead.

4. Copper-colored waffle-canceled Martha Washington test piece surfaces: What appears to be a waffle-canceled copper-plated 5-cent test piece bearing Martha Washington design was revealed by a dealer Aug. 14.

3. U.S. Mint to issue a 2019 Virtues of Liberty gold coin: The United States Mint will introduce a gold coin series espousing the Virtues of Liberty starting in 2019.

2. Eliasberg specimen of 1913 5-cent coin brings $4.56 million: The finest-known 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin was hammered at its opening bid, $3.8 million, at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 14 Rarities Sale.

1. A wall falls and a nation disappears, but its notes live on: After the Berlin Wall fell and East Germany disappeared, its notes were buried in caves. Thieves had another idea for them.