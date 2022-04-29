Week's Most Read: Watch for fake notes in fake holders

This counterfeit Series 1882 $500 gold certificate is housed in a counterfeit early generation PCGS Currency holder.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for April 25, 2022: Bass Collection sale: The decision to pull the Harry W. Barr Jr. Foundation's collection from display at the American Numismatic Association's museum could be a win-win.

4. CCAC reviews 2023 designs for dollar, quarter dollar programs: Recommendations have been made by the Citizen Coinage Advisory Committee for designs of 2023 American Women quarters and Native American dollars.

3. U.S. Mint reports enrollment totals for American Eagle products: In its report about sales surrounding 2022 American Eagle products, the U.S. Mint is seeing encouraging results from an enrollment initiative.

2. Philippines ready to issue new controversial polymer note: A new 1,000-piso note made of polymer and the subject of a long-running controversy over the note's subjects has made it to circulation.

1. Secret Service reviewing counterfeit notes in counterfeit holders: The Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force and Professional Numismatists Guild are sounding the warning of fake notes in phony holders.

