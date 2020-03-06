Week's Most Read: Quarantine on notes from Asia

Federal Reserve notes being returned from China are quarantined for seven to 10 days, per orders from the Federal Reserve. (The note shown is not one of the quarantined examples.)

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Canada’s newest giant coin is a 10-kilogram gold piece: Canada has issued a 2020 Maple Leaf 10-kilogram .99999 fine gold $100,000 coin, the largest coin with the standard Sugar Maple Leaf design.

4. Monday Morning Brief for March 16 -- Outside world intrudes: Cancellations and quarantines are now affecting the numismatic community, as reported in multiple news articles published during the past week.

3. Basketball Hall of Fame relocating launch event for coins: The NCAA canceled the entire men’s basketball tournament, and with it, a special launch ceremony planned for April 4 for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins.

2. Global pandemic forces cancellation of shows, more: Coin shows are being canceled, including the March Whitman Expo in Baltimore and CSNS convention in suburban Chicago, as the pandemic forces societal changes.

1. Fed places quarantine on notes being returned from Asia: Federal Reserve notes being returned from China are quarantined for seven to 10 days, per orders from the Federal Reserve, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

