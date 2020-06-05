Week's Most Read: Conspiracy theorists interpret Australian note
- Published: Jun 5, 2020, 9 AM
5. Silver American Eagle to bear WWII anniversary privy mark: At some point this year, the United States Mint will offer a Proof silver American Eagle with a privy mark to note the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
4. Rare penny of boy king sells in London auction: An extremely rare silver penny of the boy king Edward the Martyr who reigned in the 10th century has sold for well beyond the expected price at a recent auction.
3. Bulk 2020 JFK half dollars now on sale: Collectors can now purchase bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 Kennedy half dollars as the U.S. Mint continues the practice of producing the coin as a numismatic offering.
2. CCAC faces busy agenda at June 23 meeting: Several coin designs await review when the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets this month, with new and replacement designs to be discussed.
1. Conspiracy theorists find viral "evidence" on Australian note: To support their beliefs, conspiracy theorists who believe COVID-19 is a hoax analyze an Australian note, but the note's history dismisses all conjectures.
