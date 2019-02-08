Week’s Most Read: BEP Rocketship, new 2019-W quarters, and Mint alloys

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s $2 note in Rocketship packaging went on sale June 18 at the United States Mint website.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World — Louisiana Purchase Expo medal: Columnist’s quest to purchase interesting numismatic items at his local coin shop for $25 or less results in his acquisition of a bronze medal from the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Expo in St. Louis.

4. Senate passes 2020 Suffrage $1 coin bill: A second potential commemorative coin program for 2020, S. 1235, the “Women’s Suffrage Centennial Coin Act,” passed the Senate on June 4.

3. U.S. Mint reports experimental metal findings: The U.S. Mint’s latest biennial report to Congress on its research into alternative compositions for circulating coins includes options incorporating manganese with varying percentages of copper and nickel.

2. War in Pacific West Point Mint quarters circulating: The 2019-W War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars were shipped nationwide in the weeks leading up to their June 3 release.

1. BEP launches its 2019 Rocketship product June 18: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing released its 2019 $2 Rocketship product, celebrating of the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing, on June 18.

