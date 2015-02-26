Web-note research needs help in confirming serial numbers
- Published: Feb 26, 2015, 2 AM
As a longtime subscriber to Coin World, and reaching a “dead end” on a serial number census of confirmed/known Series 1988-A $1 FRN third print on back “web” note errors, I am reaching out to my fellow readers for additional help.
I have compiled serial number information for the only two 16-subject sheets known for the overprint-on-back web-press error notes. Some 20-plus years after their printing, only five notes from each sheet are confirmed.
Any help from other collectors would be greatly appreciated.
Vernon Peterson / vernonpeterson@gmail.com
Here’s a bit of background on Peterson’s topic. In July 1992 the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began printing Series 1988A $1 Federal Reserve notes on the experimental Alexander Hamilton web-fed intaglio currency press.
“Web notes,” as they came to be known, were printed on a continuous roll (or web) of currency paper, unlike the standard sheet-fed presses, thus their nickname.
The Series 1988A web notes were released into circulation without much fanfare. Series 1993 and 1995 $1 notes soon followed. Only $1 notes were ever produced on the web press, which was located at BEP headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The web notes are easy to distinguish from notes printed on the BEP’s sheet-fed presses. Web notes lack the face plate location number and the check letter that are found in the upper-left corner on the faces of notes printed on sheet-fed presses.
A check number appears in the lower-right corner of the face of the web notes. On sheet-fed notes, a check number appears in approximately the same location, but the number is preceded by a letter.
On the back of web notes, the plate number appears above the E in ONE, rather than below it as on sheet-fed notes.
As for Peterson’s reference to an overprinting error, the seals and serial numbers were printed on the backs of the notes by mistake.
Anyone who could help Peterson may contact him via email.
More from CoinWorld.com:
200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins
Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape
Recovery of underwater hoard of gold coins in Israel filmed [VIDEO]
New doubled die obverse confirmed on 1919 dime exciting collectors
Mint marks in error on gold American Eagle coins, only two different coins have them
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform