The Central Bank of Venezuela’s 100,000-bolivar note, issued late in 2017 in response to inflationary factors in that country, like other current notes, will soon be replaced by a new currency.

5. NBA legend and coin collector Kareem Abdul-Jabbar resigns from CCAC post: Abdul-Jabbar, sworn into a Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee four-year term Jan. 16, 2017, has resigned, citing multiple obligations.

4. Legislation seeks new gold standard by defining U.S. dollar in terms of gold: A West Virginia legislator introduced H.R. 5404 on March 22, seeking to require the Treasury secretary to define the dollar in terms of a fixed weight of gold.

3. Repunched 1943-D/D Lincoln cent tops $10,000 at Rarities Night: When zinc-coated steel planchets were used, in 1943, replacing normal bronze cent planchets, Mint marks were punched into dies by hand, and some were repunched.

2. Collector pays record $192,000 to acquire double-denomination mule error coin: Collector Tommy Bolack paid a record $192,000 at auction March 22 to purchase the 17th known 2000 State quarter dollar/Sacagawea dollar mule, his 14th.

1. Venezuela makes it official: Nation’s worthless currency is officially worthless: New coins and paper money will start circulating in Venezuela on June 4, at which point all existing currency will lose its value.

