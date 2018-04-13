Paper Money

Venezuela's 'worthless currency': Week's Most Read

The Central Bank of Venezuela’s 100,000-bolivar note, issued late in 2017 in response to inflationary factors in that country, like other current notes, will soon be replaced by a new currency.

Original images courtesy of Central Bank of Venezuela.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. NBA legend and coin collector Kareem Abdul-Jabbar resigns from CCAC post: Abdul-Jabbar, sworn into a Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee four-year term Jan. 16, 2017, has resigned, citing multiple obligations.

4. Legislation seeks new gold standard by defining U.S. dollar in terms of gold: A West Virginia legislator introduced H.R. 5404 on March 22, seeking to require the Treasury secretary to define the dollar in terms of a fixed weight of gold.

3. Repunched 1943-D/D Lincoln cent tops $10,000 at Rarities Night: When zinc-coated steel planchets were used, in 1943, replacing normal bronze cent planchets, Mint marks were punched into dies by hand, and some were repunched.

2. Collector pays record $192,000 to acquire double-denomination mule error coin: Collector Tommy Bolack paid a record $192,000 at auction March 22 to purchase the 17th known 2000 State quarter dollar/Sacagawea dollar mule, his 14th.

1. Venezuela makes it official: Nation’s worthless currency is officially worthless: New coins and paper money will start circulating in Venezuela on June 4, at which point all existing currency will lose its value.

