Vanuatu celebrates anniversary of independence on note

The Reserve Bank of Vanuatu announced the release of a special bank note to commemorate and mark the country’s 40 years of independence on July 25. Shown is the 2019 version of the note, which lacks the anniversary logo.

The note makes use of the circulating 1,000-vatu note (the equivalent of $8.63 U.S.) by applying an overprint in the form of a version of the anniversary logo — the national flag, the number 40 and the legend 1980–2020 INDEPENDENCE. The serial number on each note begins with “40.” The note is issued in a limited quantity, but is legal tender.

The bank’s governor, Simeon Malachi Athy, stated, “The Bank is proud to be part of this milestone celebration and hopes that these specially issued banknotes will contribute to showcase this memorable occasion, promoting national pride and celebrations of important and historical dates in the nation’s history.”

Vanuatu used the same technique of adding a logo to a regular note in 2017, when it commemorated hosting the tenth Pacific Mini Games.

