With the release of a 100,000-som note Feb. 25, the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan has issued the third “high value” denomination to be added to its note series since 2017. The note is worth about $11.96 U.S.

The bank said that the move was on account of the increasing average wage in the country, and that the notes will help the public to “pay salaries, pensions and benefits as well as to make cash calculations.” It is also intended to make the costs of cash transportation, delivery, and storage less expensive.

The note is the 10th denomination in the series. The others are the 25-, 50-, 100-, 200-, 500-, 1,000-, 5,000-, 10,000-, and 50,000-som notes.



The subject of the yellow/brown note is Mirzo Ulugbek (1394 to 1449), the astronomer, mathematician and sultan also known as Ulugh Beg. In 1428 he built an observatory in Samarkand. In 1437 he compiled a catalog with descriptions of 1,018 stars, and in 1444 he finished the main work of his life, Zij-i Sultani, an astronomical table and star catalog that would be translated into European languages and became the world’s basic astronomy guidebook. One biography says that in the history of astronomy, Ulugh Beg is ranked as an equal of Copernicus, Galileo and Ptolemy.

The note’s face features a famous statue of him at the site of the observatory and illustrations showcasing his achievements in astronomy. The back shows the Memorial Museum of Mirzo Ulugbek, located near the observatory.

The note is printed by Crane Currency, and is the country’s third with the company’s windowed micro-optic RAPID security thread. The 5-millimeter wide feature provides a 3-D effect in the right side of the bank note. When viewed through the light, the thread looks solid, but viewed at any angle, images on the thread have an effect of movement.

