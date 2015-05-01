U.S. Treasure reacts to Women on 20s movement: Morning Report

U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, pictured here in 2009, spoke about the Women on 20s movement during a public appearance this week.

1. Women on 20s update

U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios discussed the ongoing topic of breaking the gender barrier on U.S. currency Wednesday night at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women “Evening With…” dinner on Wednesday night.

According to Fortune, Rios say she and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, are "engaging in a collaborative process to move the discussion forward.”

This is a significant step in an online campaign that's geared towards breaking the gender barrier on American paper money.

Keep reading about the Women on 20s movement

2. Bradford Exchange Mint honors the Magna Carta with commemorative coin

The American firm launched the gold-plated crown coin to honor the 800th anniversary of the sealing of the Magna Carta. The historic English document is widely know as a symbol of freedom and a treasured part of America and Great Britain's heritage.

3. Battle of Britain's 75th anniversary marked on latest series

Pobjoy Mint has released four new coins on behalf on behalf of the Isle of Man government.

Full details here

4. March of Dimes Silver Set is just around the corner

Orders for the highly anticipated set will start being accepted May 4.

See the set here

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:22 a.m. Friday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

2015 Coin and Chronicles sets to include Reverse Proof Presidential dollar

7. Some social interaction