U.S. Treasurer Rios to autograph notes at FUN show Jan. 8

The Treasurer of the United States Rosa “Rosie” Gumataotao Rios will participate in the 10 a.m. Jan. 8, 2015, official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Florida United Numismatist Convention in Orlando, Fla.

Later that day, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rios will autograph Federal Reserve notes and other items at booth 539, which will be shared by the United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The BEP will be displaying its Billion Dollar Exhibit, which features more than $1 billion worth of rare currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and silver Certificates.

Additional BEP exhibits include genuine currency face plates representing the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; a Series 1934-B, 12-subject $10,000 plate; a Series 1934-C, 12-subject $100 plate; and a mutilated currency exhibit.

Also display will be the BEP’s 19th century spider press and large format elephant etching press. A currency production expert will conduct demonstrations and answer questions.The BEP is excited to offer the following new product for sale:

“Panama Canal Commemorative Program - Eagle” Intaglio Print – This card is the first print in the “Panama Canal Commemorative Program” series for 2015, which is dedicated to the celebration of the opening of the Panama Canal. This card features an exquisite compilation of unique engraved vignettes focusing on the art of intaglio printing.

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Don Everhart will provide attendees an inside perspective of his work as a sculptor-engraver. The Mint’s new Coin Discovery Set – An Introduction to Coin Collecting will be on display. Mint Education Coordinator Kim Jenkins will also be on hand to interact with visitors.

The Mint is also featuring a display of upcoming products for 2015. Coin products available for purchase will include:

The 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection.

2015 American Eagle Proof Silver Coin.

The Coin Discovery Set – An introduction to Coin Collecting.

2014 Happy Birthday set.

2014 Congratulations set.

2014 Birth set.

America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin sets, rolls, and bags.

Other popular annual sets.

