United Arab Emirates releases new high-denomination note

A new United Arab Emirates bank note with the exceptionally high face value of 1,000 dirhams or $272.25 at current exchange rates, was introduced on Dec. 2.

A new United Arab Emirates bank note with the exceptionally high face value of 1,000 dirhams or $272.25 at current exchange rates, was introduced on Dec. 2 as part of the UAE’s 51st anniversary celebrations.

The new note will be available at central bank branches and in ATMs during the first half of 2023.

The issue is the fourth in the bank’s third series of notes.

Its theme is the emirates’ global achievements in space and clean energy.

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The Central Bank of the UAE says, it is “made from a polymer material with an innovative design and modern and advanced security features.”

The face has an image of the first president of the UAE (1971 to 2004), the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, next to a model of a NASA space shuttle. The inspiration for this was a meeting between the sheikh and leaders of NASA in 1976, where he told of his ambitions to position the UAE among the pioneering explorers of space. This was achieved, the bank says, in the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” journey in 2021. It is represented on the new bank note by placing the image titled “Emirates Mission to Explore Mars – the Hope Probe” at the top of the bank note to the left of the sheikh.

This is described as showcasing the UAE’s unique global position in space science and industry. It is also reflected in the image of an astronaut added as a security mark on both sides of the bank note, which signifies the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut into space.

An image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi on the back reflects another global achievement for the UAE. The plant will play a key role in diversifying energy sources in the oil-rich country, which will reduce carbon emissions and so enable the UAE to advance further in meeting its international obligations.

The new bank note is called an example of sustainable practices by using recyclable polymer that is more durable and will last two or more times longer than paper. It is in various shades of brown, as is the current 1,000-dirham note, which will remain legal tender and in circulation.

Other features include fluorescent blue markings emblematic of the emirates in the center, and drawings and inscriptions using advanced intaglio printing. Furthermore, the central bank claims to be the first in the region to apply a large multicolored foil stripe to the surface. It also includes prominent symbols in Braille indicating the value.

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