In an Aug. 31 interview on CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to distance himself from the idea of changing the portraiture already on the $20 Federal Reserve note, with a series of vague comments. His statements made national news calling into question Harriet Tubman's future on the $20 note.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Gone in three days: 2017 Ellis Island National Monument 5-ounce silver bullion coins: The U.S. Mint sold out its entire mintage of 40,000 2017 Ellis Island National Monument 5-ounce silver bullion coins by Aug. 31, three days after they went on sale.

4. Man faces court in sale of alleged counterfeit coins in fake grading service holders: A Minnesota man is charged with selling allegedly counterfeit coins in fake Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Professional Coin Grading Service holders.

3. Arabian coin found in Rhode Island field might come from 1695 pirate booty: In 2014 a Rhode Island metal detectorist, James Bailey, located a small silver coin from what is now Yemen. The coin could be related to pirates.

2. Original ‘Bo’ hobo nickels highlight Sept. 15 Kagin’s auction: Kagin’s Auctions will offer nearly 40 hobo nickels, including seven by renowned hobo nickel artist George Washington Hughes.

1. Mnuchin comments cast doubt on Tubman portrait for next $20 note: Harriet Tubman was selected to appear on the next $20 note by Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, but Lew’s replacement has not committed to supporting that decision.

