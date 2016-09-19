Paper Money

One of the architects of the Ukrainian nation on note

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a 20-hryvnia commemorative bank note on Sept. 1 in honor of the 160th anniversary of the birth of writer and poet Ivan Franko.

Original image courtesy of National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a 20-hryvnia commemorative bank note on Sept. 1 in honor of the 160th anniversary of the birth of writer and poet Ivan Franko. More than a writer, Franko is called one of the architects of the Ukrainian nation.

The notes complement the 2006 coins dedicated to his 150th birthday. A million pieces will be printed, with 20,000 of them being packed in souvenir envelopes and sold by the bank’s representatives in Ukraine for 31 hryvnia each. At current exchange rates 20 hryvnia is the equivalent of 75 U.S. cents.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

The paper used contains Ukrainian flax that the bank claims reduces costs and adds strength. 

The predominantly green note also has color and motion shifting properties. It has a portrait of Franko on its face and an image of the Lviv Opera House on the back. These devices are also on the regular issue 20-hryvnia note in circulation since 2003, but the commemorative note has a slightly more modern appearance.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Aug 27, 2016, 4 AM

Noble laureate honored on Colombia’s newest note

Paper Money

Sep 2, 2016, 5 AM

Gibraltar celebrates 2015 centennial with new note

Paper Money

Sep 12, 2016, 5 AM

Soviets had money for states they considered invading

Community Comments

Headlines