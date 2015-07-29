UAE Central Bank orders banks to replenish ATMs with new notes
- Published: Apr 10, 2020, 10 AM
The United Arab Emirates Central Bank has ordered banks to replenish ATMs with new notes as part of ongoing efforts in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The United Arab Emirates Central Bank has ordered banks to replenish ATMs with new bank notes of all denominations as part of ongoing efforts in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The central bank said the new notes should be made available during the salary payment cycle this month to ensure the health and safety of bank customers.
Banks were also advised to immediately implement additional preventive measures regarding the ATM usage, such as sanitizing all ATMs on a regular basis. It was also suggested they provide preventive equipment, like disposable latex gloves, to all customers at ATMs.
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