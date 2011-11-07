U.S., world stocks and bonds sell for $120,000-plus

A two-session auction of more than 1,000 lots of U.S. and world stocks and bonds by Archives International Auctions in New York City, conducted Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, resulted in total gross sales of $120,170.

The Part IX auction was presented by Robert Schwartz at AIA. Lots 1 to 563 were offered Oct. 21 in conjunction with the Wall Street Bourse, a new coin, paper money and stock certificate show in New York City.

Lots 564 to 1,167 were offered Oct. 26 in a mail-bid and absentee-bidding session including live Internet and telephone bidding but no live gallery.

For more information about the auction, email Schwartz at info@archivesinternational.com, telephone him at 201-567-1130 or visit the firm’s website at www.archivesinternational.com.

Some highlights of the Oct. 21 auction:

Stock certificate issued in 1926 for 10 shares of Rickenbacker Motor Co. (Detroit), company named for U.S. World War I flying ace and automobile race driver Eddie Rickenbacker, Extremely Fine, $142.

$1,000 specimen bond issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1894 to pay for a small section of land in the Oklahoma Territory known as the “Cherokee Outlet” and owned by the Cherokee Nation, EF, $1,623.

1801 stock certificate issued by the New Hampshire Turnpike Road for one share, EF, $177.

1925 $1,000 specimen bond for Marshall Field & Co. (Chicago), EF, $142.

1928 $1,000 specimen bond for the Guantanamo & Western Railroad Co. (Cuba), EF, $153.

1920 U.S. and Puerto Rico federal bond with a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, possibly unique, Fine to VF, $3,422.

1872 Chicago, Wilmington & Vermillion Coal Co. (Chicago) stock certificate for 24 shares, punch-canceled, EF, $649.

Ink- and punch-canceled 1901 $500 6 percent first mortgage gold bond issued by the Yellowstone Park Telephone and Telegraph Co. (Bozeman, Mont.), EF, $307.

Uncanceled 1919 stock certificate issued by Black Star Line for four shares, signed by Marcus Garvey as president, folded twice vertically for storage in envelope, VF to EF, $1,888.

Some highlights of the Oct. 26 auction:

1924 stock certificate issued by the Baker Steam Motor Car & Manufacturing Co. for 2,000 shares, EF, $89.

Circa 1940s specimen stock certificate for Toledo Scale Corp. (Ohio) for 100 shares, EF, $94.

1922 $1,000 specimen gold bond for the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats & Slovenes, Uncirculated, $77.

Circa 1900 to 1920 specimen stock certificate for the Conley Tin Foil Corp. (New York) for 100 shares, EF, $83.

1892 stock certificate issued by the Channel Tubular Railway Preliminary Co. (London) for five shares, VF to EF, $83.

1859 stock certificate for the Raleigh & Gaston Rail-Road Co. (North Carolina) for five shares, VF-plus, $165. ¦