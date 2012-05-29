U.S., world notes plus Philippine collection

Lyn Knight Currency Auctions will offer nearly 3,000 lots of U.S. and world paper money during the 36th annual International Paper Money Show June 7 to 10 in Memphis, Tenn.

Among the offerings will be the final part of the James W. “Billy” Key Collection of solid serial numbered notes, errors and type notes.

Knight offered the first part of the Key Collection in March 2012 during the Chicago Paper Money Expo.

In addition to solid serial numbered notes, the Key Collection also offers progressive and fancy numbered notes, radar and repeater notes, ladder serially numbered notes and other notes.

In addition, the auction will offer Colonial notes, fractional currency, odd-denomination obsolete notes, large- and small-size U.S. type notes, and a selection of world notes.

In addition, the June 10 session will feature the Dr. Greg Pineda Sale of Philippine Coins & Currency Collection, cataloged in its own catalog.

Lot 205 in the auction is a special set of 12 Series 1976 $2 Federal Reserve “short-snorter” notes, one each from all 12 Federal Reserve districts. The notes were autographed during the first IPMS in Memphis in 1976 and the lot will be offered during the auction to benefit Knight’s favorite charity, Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, Mo.

The autographs represent a Who’s Who of the paper money hobby ­— some no longer alive but many still active in the hobby. Dealers and collectors signed the note that represented their home Federal Reserve district. The 12-note lot grades from choice to gem CU.

For more information about the auction, to purchase a copy of the printed auction catalogs or to view or bid on lots visit the firm’s website at www.lynknight.com or email the firm at bids@lynknight.com.

Some highlights:

Series 1963A $1 star FRN with serial number G22222222?, Lot 164, PCGS Currency Choice Extremely Fine 45.

Series 1928G United States note with serial number D99999999A, Lot 185, PCGS Gem New 65 Premium Paper Quality.

Series 2003A $2 Federal Reserve note with serial number J99999999A, Lot 186, PCGS Currency Gem New 65 PPQ.

April 21, 1760, £10 New York colonial note, rare denomination with only 2,500 printed, Lot 507, PCGS Currency Choice New 63, “edge and internal splits, multiple pinholes, severed and reattached.”

Feb. 17, 1864, Confederate States of America $500 note, Lot 606, Very Fine.

1864 $3 obsolete note issued by the State of Florida (Tallahassee), Lot 644, PCGS Currency Choice About New 55.

Specimen color trial £5 note printed for the National Bank of Egypt, Lot 1159, Very Choice New Uncirculated 64 Apparent, hole punch canceled with “mounting remnants on back at right.”

1902 $5 national bank note issued by the First National Bank of Conyers (Georgia), Friedberg 606 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), catalog indicates this is only the second note reported, Lot 2414, Very Good/Fine.

Series 1902 $10 national bank note issued by the First National Bank of Mountainhome (Idaho), F-613, from a town started in 1883 as a stagecoach stop called Rattlesnake Station, one of only two red seals known, Lot 2427, PCGS Currency VF-20.

Series 1882 $10/$20 double-denomination national bank note issued by the Citizens National Bank of Houghton (Michigan), F-577, Lot 2589, PCGS Currency VF-30, three faint folds. ¦