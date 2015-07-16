U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios suggested keeping Hamilton on the $10
- Published: Jul 16, 2015, 6 AM
1. Keeping Hamilton
It was U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios who suggested keeping Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill in some form, according to a Huffington Post report Wednesday.
Rios is quoted as saying she made the recommendation to "continue to preserve the integrity of Alexander Hamilton."
The idea that the woman selected for a spot on the $10 bill would share it with Hamilton has been controversial, even getting a comment from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
2. Breast cancer awareness coins
The United States in 2018 could issue three Breast Cancer awareness commemorative coins, including the first U.S. coin struck in “pink gold.”
Sounds cool, right? Well, Canada's already done it.
3. Palladium program
"A close reading of the deceptively-written [House bill H.R. 1698] bill reveals that its real purpose is to mandate the U.S. Mint to manufacture and sell a 1-ounce palladium coin."
4. Colonialism on coins
New Zealand's complicated colonial history, summed up in one coin:
Read Jeff Starck's latest On the Block.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:07 a.m. ET Thursday:
