Thanks to the White House press office, the White House Historical Association and Nexus Studios, $1 notes have a new use that is anything but monetary in nature.

A free app for Android and iPhone or iPad called “1600” was announced by Press Secretary Josh Earnest on Dec. 1. It is called a new way for Americans of all ages to learn about the president’s house and what happens there. All you need to do is download the app, tap “Start” and point the camera of your device at the portrait of George Washington. The seals spin and suddenly you see an interactive 3D video, “1600 — a Year at the White House” in an augmented reality pop-up.

You see Marine One arrive, the Easter Egg Roll and a State Arrival Ceremony, all amid changing seasons and people moving in and out.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can download 1600 here. Those with an Android phone or Android tablet, can get it here.

