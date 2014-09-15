Paper Money
The Tucson Coin Club in Arizona is hosting a coin show on Sunday, Oct. 19, that will feature 35 dealer tables featuring coins, precious metals and paper money from the United States and around the world.
Tucson Coin Club hosting Oct. 19 coin and paper money show
- Published: Sep 15, 2014, 10 AM
Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals and there will be free appraisals available.
The show will take place at the Tuscon’s Fraternal Order of the Police location at 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Go to the Tucson Coin Club's website for more information.
The Tucson Coin Club is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1956.
