Trump signature to be on FRNs

The facsimile signature of President Donald J. Trump will join that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Federal Reserve notes in June, the first time a presidential signature will appear on United States paper money.

The facsimile signature of President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to appear on Federal Reserve notes printed beginning in June, Treasury Department officials announced March 26.

In the nation’s 165 years of printing paper money, Trump’s will be the first signature of an acting U.S. president to appear on circulating U.S. paper money.

Further, legislation issued in the House by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina, seeks to have the Bureau of Engraving and Printing print a $250 Federal Reserve note bearing a vignette featuring a portrait of Trump.

Wilson introduced H.R. 1761 Feb. 27 — the Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act — with a provision to create an exemption from previous 19th century legislation banning living figures’ appearance on currency and to allow individuals who have served as president to appear on currency. H.R. 1761 was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration.

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Current notes being printed are Series 2021 Federal Reserve notes, bearing the signatures of Janet Yellin and Lynn Malerba, the Treasury secretary and United States treasurer, respectively, who served in President Joe Biden’s administration. Paper money is printed at the BEP printing facilities in Washington, D.C., and in Fort Worth, Texas.

Although Coin World has asked multiple times whether any paper money printed by the BEP since the start of Fiscal Year 2026 (on Oct. 1, 2025) bears the signatures of Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Treasurer Brandon Beach, Treasury officials have not answered that question.

How the signatures of Trump and Bessent will appear on what will likely be Series 2026 Federal Reserve notes, starting with the $100 denomination printed at the main BEP printing plant in Washington, D.C., has not been disclosed.

On currently circulating notes, the Treasury secretary’s signature is in the field below and right of the central portrait. The Treasurer’s signature is in the field below and left of the central vignette.

It has not been disclosed if the note series is to appear as 2026 or carry a dual date, 1776~2026, like the Semiquincentennial coinage to be struck and issued by the United States Mint.

The U.S. Mint is moving forward with plans for a circulating $1 coin bearing a likeness of Trump on the obverse and a 24-karat gold coin for which a denomination and weight have yet to be determined, which would bear a different likeness of Trump.

It has been suggested that the gold coin could be minted as a $2.50 quarter eagle.

Proposed designs for the gold coin were recommended March 19 by the Trump-picked members of the Commission of Fine Arts. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has declined to consider the proposed gold coin design because of current legal prohibitions.