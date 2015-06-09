Triple Deuce three-note set ready for June 16 BEP release

Triple Deuce $2 note set contains notes bearing the designations from three different Federal Reserve Banks.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing issued the following release about a new product available June 16:

Washington, DC – The Bureau of Engraving and Printing proudly presents the “2015 Triple Deuce Currency Set.” The first day of sale is Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

This set features three $2 Federal Reserve notes: one Series 2009 $2 note for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, one Series 2009 $2 note for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and one Series 2013 $2 note for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All three notes in this set contain matching serial numbers beginning with “2015.”

This set is attractively packaged in a four-panel presentation folder with each note protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.

There is a limit of five sets per household during the pre-release period (June 16-22). After the pre-release period expires, household purchase restrictions are waived. This exclusive set is limited to 3,000 units.

Act now and be among the first to own this historic set. The “2015 Triple Deuce Currency Set” is $59.95. Bulk pricing is available at $54.95 for quantities of 25 or more. This product will be offered during calendar year 2015 only.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase products, please visit our website, www.bep.gov. You may also order BEP products by telephone (1-800-456-3408), fax (1-888-891-7585) or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).

