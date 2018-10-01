Paper Money

Trinidad and Tobago reveals concept designs for new notes

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has revealed the designs for its new series of polymer notes, including the $1 denomination.

Images courtesy of Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago revealed concept designs for its new series of polymer notes on Aug. 5.

The blue-colored $100 bill was issued last December. The others, to be released later this year, will continue to have distinctive colors to help identify the denomination. The $1 note will be red in color, the $5 note green, the $10 issue gray, the $20 note purple, and the $50 note olive green, which will be a change from the gold color used for the 2014 and 2015 versions of the $50 note.

The face of each has the Trinidad and Tobago coat of arms in the center, with the national flag above a numerical designation of the denomination at the right. On the left is the same species of native bird for each note as is on the note it replaces: The scarlet ibis on the $1 note, the blue-crowned mot mot on the $5 note, the cocrico on the $10 note, a hummingbird on the $20, the red-capped cardinal on the $50 note and the bird of paradise on the $100 note.

The back of each note retains the twin towers on Independence Square in Port of Spain, but moved to the left from the center. The design on the $1 note replaces the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery with the Red House, the seat of Parliament. The $5 note has a view of people shopping at a produce market. A port scene is depicted on the $10 note, while the $20 and $50 notes have been modified with the addition of the same birds that are also on the face of each.

The old notes, with the exception of the already demonetized $100 note, will remain legal tender at least until the end of 2021.

