Treasury Secretary hints at woman on currency: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Sep 28, 2015, 11 AM
1. #WomenOn20s movement gets encouraging news
In an interview last week with CBS United States Treasury Secretary Jack Lew dropped hints about positioning women on Federal Reserve notes.
The push toward putting a woman on a U.S. note started back in 2014 when a young girl wrote a letter to President Obama asking why no women appear on any current United States paper money.
Since then, a rather large contingent of people on social media has pushed for the move to be made sooner rather than later.
In the CBS interview, Lew didn't stop at the notion of a woman appearing on the face of $10 note, but hinted at other possibilities as well.
O’Donnell noted, “You said there’s going to be a woman on the $10 bill,” and Lew responded, “What I said is that we’re going to put a woman on our currency. We’re looking at the $10 bill as the next bill we’re going to be issuing. And we have spent the summer listening to the American people. And I have to say I’m really pleased how many people we’ve heard from.”
He added, “One of the things that has come out of this conversation is that very few people know what’s on the back of any of our bills.”
Read more from Coin World about how this movement has grown into what it is today:
- 9-year-old who asked President Obama why more women aren't on U.S. coins and notes gets response
- A woman will be put on the $10 Federal Reserve note, U.S. Treasury announces
- Eleanor Roosevelt should be on the new $10 bill, latest poll say
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 12:22 p.m. ET Monday:
