Treasury Secretary hints at woman on currency: Coin World Buzz

Treasury Department officials are committed to placing an image of a woman on the $10 Federal Reserve note and possibly other denominations as well. Few historic women have appeared on federal notes, though Martha Washington has been depicted on two different notes, including this $1 silver certificate

In an interview last week with CBS United States Treasury Secretary Jack Lew dropped hints about positioning women on Federal Reserve notes.

The push toward putting a woman on a U.S. note started back in 2014 when a young girl wrote a letter to President Obama asking why no women appear on any current United States paper money.

Since then, a rather large contingent of people on social media has pushed for the move to be made sooner rather than later.

In the CBS interview, Lew didn't stop at the notion of a woman appearing on the face of $10 note, but hinted at other possibilities as well.

O’Donnell noted, “You said there’s going to be a woman on the $10 bill,” and Lew responded, “What I said is that we’re going to put a woman on our currency. We’re looking at the $10 bill as the next bill we’re going to be issuing. And we have spent the summer listening to the American people. And I have to say I’m really pleased how many people we’ve heard from.”

He added, “One of the things that has come out of this conversation is that very few people know what’s on the back of any of our bills.”

"Almost every collector alive today has heard numerous times that we should collect the best coins we can possibly afford. As a group, we seem to have a love affair with clean, unmarked, technically excellent or even perfect coins. While such examples will invariably be beautiful, there is something to be said about a coin that has one sort of problem or another. Let me give a wonderful example."

3. British trade dollar realizes six-figure price tag in Hong Kong auction

"Rare gold 'off metal' examples exist, and one such 1895 piece (once owned by Egypt’s King Farouk) realized $271,400 U.S., including an 18 percent buyer’s fee, in an Aug. 27 auction in Hong Kong, conducted by A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd. in conjunction with Ma Tak Wo."

This rare gold coin was graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp . and features both British and Chinese characters.

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 12:22 p.m. ET Monday:

