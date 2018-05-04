Historians revealed early in 2017 the discovery of a new photograph of Harriet Tubman. The image shows the daring abolitionist at around 45 years old, much younger than previously known images.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint 2018 Uncirculated Coin set sales to begin in mid-May: At noon Eastern Time May 14, collectors can begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint for the 20-coin 2018 Uncirculated Coin set.

4. Australia circulates colorful $2 coin marking eternal flame: As part of the Anzac Centenary Coin Program, the Royal Australian Mint released more than 5.5 million Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame $2 coins into circulation in time for April 25’s ANZAC Day.

3. Karl Marx’s hometown marks 200th birthday with €0 note: The birthplace of the founder of communism celebrates Karl Marx’s 200th birthday with a local note that has no face value.

2. The $2 Federal Reserve note celebrates an anniversary and how many notice?: On April 13, the anniversary of the reintroduction of the $2 bill as a small-size Federal Reserve note was the topic of the “Back Story” in the New York Times.

1. Tubman $20 Federal Reserve note’s future still uncertain: It now has been two years since Jack Lew announced the Tubman note, but its future is uncertain and even if approved, it may not circulate until 2026.

