Delay certain for Tubman $20 notes : Week’s Most Read
- Published: May 4, 2018, 5 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. U.S. Mint 2018 Uncirculated Coin set sales to begin in mid-May: At noon Eastern Time May 14, collectors can begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint for the 20-coin 2018 Uncirculated Coin set.
4. Australia circulates colorful $2 coin marking eternal flame: As part of the Anzac Centenary Coin Program, the Royal Australian Mint released more than 5.5 million Lest We Forget – Eternal Flame $2 coins into circulation in time for April 25’s ANZAC Day.
3. Karl Marx’s hometown marks 200th birthday with €0 note: The birthplace of the founder of communism celebrates Karl Marx’s 200th birthday with a local note that has no face value.
2. The $2 Federal Reserve note celebrates an anniversary and how many notice?: On April 13, the anniversary of the reintroduction of the $2 bill as a small-size Federal Reserve note was the topic of the “Back Story” in the New York Times.
1. Tubman $20 Federal Reserve note’s future still uncertain: It now has been two years since Jack Lew announced the Tubman note, but its future is uncertain and even if approved, it may not circulate until 2026.
