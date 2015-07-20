BEP's Billion Dollar Exhibit among displays available for shows

The following is a release from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing:

Each year the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) accepts invitations to participate at numismatic events. The BEP’s participation at these events promotes awareness about its mission and role in producing and maintaining the highest quality United States government security documents, specifically currency. Participating at these venues provides many people with an opportunity to see the BEP in a manner that they would otherwise not experience.

The BEP displays its Billion Dollar Exhibit, which features more than one billion dollars of rare and antique currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury Bonds, and Gold and Silver certificates at selected events; a currency production expert demonstrates on a 19th century Spider currency press; and, the mutilated currency examination process is also showcased. Information about the Government’s redesigned currency program, technological advancements, and historical data is also shared during open discussion forums.

The BEP sells unique, currency related items, including sheets of uncut currency, professionally packaged premium products, special intaglio print cards, shredded currency, and numerous specialty items.

Requirements: Show sponsors, bourse chairmen and/or coordinators are required to sign a Security Agreement issued by the BEP’s Office of Security prior to participation (sample provided upon request). The sponsoring organization shall provide booth space (40’ x 50’ minimum) at no cost to the federal government; transportation costs for exhibits and Spider Press (if applicable); products (via secure transport); tables; table skirts; display cases; lamps; electricity; internet access; phone service; carpeting and drayage services with a maximum amount of support; and, protection and integrity for the BEP.

Organizations interested in the BEP’s participation during fiscal year 2016 (October 2015 through September 2016) must submit a written request by the close of business on Friday, August 30, 2015, with essential information to:

Karen Smith, Exhibition Program Coordinator

Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Suite 530-M

14th & C Streets, S.W.

Washington, DC 20228

karen.smith@bep.gov

(202) 874-2108

Fax: (202) 927-1899