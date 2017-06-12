The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s newest offering, the 2017 $2 Triple Deuce Currency set, features notes with matching serial numbers beginning with 2017.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s newest offering, the 2017 $2 Triple Deuce Currency set, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 14.

The set features one Series 2013 and two Series 2009 $2 notes from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, all Uncirculated, with matching serial numbers beginning with 2017 (though the serial numbers end with different suffix letters). This set is packaged in a tri-fold folder and each note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve. The offer, limited to 3,500 sets, will be available only during the 2017 calendar year.

A limit of five sets per household is in place during the pre-release period of June 14 to 20. Unrestricted sales begin June 21.

The cost for one set is $59.95. Bulk pricing is available at $54.95 for quantities of five or more.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase, visit their website, or follow it on Facebook and Twitter @USMoneyfactory. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or by mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).