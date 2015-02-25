1944 Palestine notes in March 10 AIA sale

Two £1 notes in one lot offered March 10 display a vignette showing the Dome of the Rock on the face and sequential serial numbers.

Three pairs of 1944 dated Palestine Currency Board notes with sequential serial numbers will be offered in the March 10, 2015, Archives International Auctions Part XXIII.

Lots 585, 586 and 587 offer, respectively, a pair of 1944 £1 notes and two pairs of 1944 £5 notes of Palestine.

The two £1 notes display a vignette showing the Dome of the Rock on the face while the two pairs of £5 notes have a vignette of the Tower of David.

The £1 notes are graded by the firm as Choice Very Fine to Extremely Fine with an estimate for the pair of $7,000 to $10,000.

The two pairs of £5 notes, also all graded by the auction firm, are Choice VF to EF, with light internal folding. Both £5 pairs are estimated to bring $9,000 to $125,000.

The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. EST offering Lots 1 to 800 featuring world bank notes. The second session will begin no earlier than 5 p.m. and offer Lots 801 to 1043 with U.S. paper money, security printing ephemera and federal bonds and documents.

For more information about the auction or to register to bid, visit the firm’s website , telephone the firm at 201-944-4800 or email it.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape



Mint marks in error on gold American Eagle coins, only two different coins have them



200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins



Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor



Record-setting 'Missing Edge Lettering' Native American $1 coin resells for more than double



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!