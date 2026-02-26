The evolving market for U.S. collectible paper money

Series 1928 Chicago district $5,000 Federal Reserve note, primarily used between banks, shows little circulation and is a reminder of an era when notes were redeemable in gold coin.

Over the past twelve months, the collectible paper money market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and continued growth, with certain categories reaching new heights while others achieve market equilibrium. From February 2025 to February 2026, collectors and investors have witnessed significant price movements across various note types, driven by rarity, historical significance, and shifting collector preferences.

High-end notes command premium prices

The market for ultra-rare U.S. paper currency remains exceptionally strong. Heritage Auctions' October 2025 U.S. Currency Signature Auction realized $11.6 million from just over 2,100 lots, with the top three items alone—all $5,000 Federal Reserve notes—fetching $924,000. The star of the sale was a 1928 Chicago district note, only the fourth known example, which sold for $360,000. While this represented a decline from the $456,000 a similar note achieved in January 2025, it reflects a maturing market rather than weakening demand, as only three examples were known at the time of the earlier sale.

Gold certificates find equilibrium

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Small size gold certificates, which experienced dramatic appreciation in recent years, are now reaching a more stable pricing level. A 1928 $500 gold certificate in Choice Uncirculated condition sold for $93,000 in October 2025, a significant increase from the $58,750 it commanded in 2014. This category exemplifies how certain note types can surge dramatically before settling into more sustainable valuations.

National bank notes remain sought-after

Historical notes with territorial provenance continue to attract serious collectors. An Arizona territorial $5 note from 1875, the highest graded example and one of only four known first charter notes from the territory, sold for $192,000. Notably, this represented a decrease from its 2008 sale price of $218,000, reflecting broader market adjustments since the pre-recession exuberance.

Market outlook

The collectible paper money market benefits from growing interest in tangible assets amid economic uncertainty. Collectors increasingly focus on notes with clear rarity, strong certification grades, and compelling historical narratives. While some categories have cooled after rapid appreciation, the overall market remains healthy, supported by limited supply and sustained collector engagement heading into 2026.