The Bank of Thailand will release a series of commemorative bank notes honoring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The notes will depict scenes from the stories of his life.

The Bank of Thailand announced on July 20 that it will release a series of commemorative bank notes honoring the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The bank will issue 20-baht, 50-baht, 100-baht, 500-baht, and 1,000-baht notes in which the colors, sizes, and the portrait on the faces will be identical to the 16th series of bank notes, which are now in regular circulation.

The backs will each feature another portrait of the king, along with images depicting the stories of his life, as follows (descriptions are from the bank):

??20 baht: His early life.

??50 baht: The king’s royal ceremonies and duties during the early time of his accession to the throne.

??100 baht: His kindness through royal duties in rural areas.

??500 baht: His wisdom and talents reflected through royal projects.

??1,000 baht: The king’s late reign, characterized by his adoration in the eyes of the Thai people.

The security features are identical to those on the 16th series but with a special feature on the reverse where the area around the portrait of the king will illuminate when viewed under ultraviolet light.

The commemorative bank notes will be issued into circulation on Sept. 20.