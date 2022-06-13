Technology on display at BEP in Fort Worth event

A display of technology at the Western Currency Facility of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, Texas, including the spider press formerly used to make currency.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing did not publicize it on its website until July 12, but from July 23 to 26 the bureau held one of its “Employee Craftsmanship Demonstrations” at its Western Currency Facility at Fort Worth, Texas. The event took place at its Tour and Visitor Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with free parking and admission.

The BEP’s refurbished 19th century “spider press,” often a highlight of American Numismatic Association conventions, gave visitors a chance to see how currency was printed over a century ago. There was a demonstration of the artistry that intaglio engraving entails at the engraver’s workbench. Nearby was a demonstration of how intaglio printing plates are “grown” in a nickel solution, and another on how offset printing plates are made. Visitors could watch as damaged currency was examined for redemption at an often-overlooked aspect of BEP operations, mutilated currency redemption.

STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) is a focus of BEP operations. The agency uses science as a method of quality control, including chemistry in its special inks, chrome and nickels baths for printing plates for the presses, and in cleaning solutions that contain acids and oils. It uses technology to monitor and control presses and to develop state-of-the-art overt and covert security features. Engineering is used to maintain equipment, and art to design bank notes. The event provided a chance to participate in STEAM activities.

Finally, anyone interested in a career could meet with BEP recruitment personnel to learn about employment opportunities.

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The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Fort Worth facility produces more than half of the nation’s paper money order placed by the Federal Reserve system.

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