Technology advances for note security in Solomon Islands

New security features went into $50 and $100 notes for the Solomon Islands.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) announced on Dec. 28 a new security technology on revisions of its $50 and $100 bank notes. They are equal to $12.23 and $6.12 in U.S. currency. The notes entered circulation the week they were introduced. They were developed and produced by the bank in collaboration with De La Rue.

A bank statement said the upgraded notes have an embedded 18-millimeter wide micro-optic stripe running through the full height of the bank note replacing the transparent windows on the old versions that were first issued in 2013 and 2015. The stripe features the design of the numerical figure of the respective bank note, with the texts “CBSI,” and the images of a shark and a crocodile, taken from the Solomon Islands coat of arms.

The faces of the bills each have a “prevailing current” moving from left to right shown by sloping numerals, an eagle watermark looking to the right and a general billowing of abstract patterns. The flag in the center is blowing from the left, with the strong, upward slanting yellow stripe adding to the dynamic movement effect.

Fishing is also central to the designs, with abstract pattern works based on a geometrical design and representing the swirling movement of shoals of fish. Fishing is also represented by the symbols flanking the coat of arms.

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The reverse of the $50 note has montages of local fauna and flora — a shell, lizard, snake, iguana and mushrooms, all representative of the unique biodiversity of the islands. The $100 reverse has scenes of coconut growing and plantation harvesting. There are also images of an open coconut and necklace.

The Solomon Islands currency series comprises six values. In addition to the $50 and $100 denominations are the $5, $10, $20, and $40 notes.

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