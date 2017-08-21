Tallow to remain in Bank of England notes
- Published: Aug 21, 2017, 5 AM
The Bank of England said on Aug. 10 that it will not change the chemical composition of the polymer in its bank notes, meaning they will continue to contain trace elements (less than 0.05 percent) of tallow, an animal-derived byproduct. The bank determined that the only alternative to tallow would be palm oil derivatives. The decision affects the £5, £10, and upcoming £20 notes.
The announcement is a blow to animal-rights activists and some religious groups and came after public consultation and official analysis. Despite the public outcry, the Bank of England received only 3,554 responses to the consultation, 3,010 of them were against tallow and 1,472 were against palm oil derivatives. A total 1,103 respondents said they were against both.
The September 2017 cover feature explores “one-year wonders,” designs that lasted just a year or less, many of which are now coveted delicacies. Other topics include how to value unique collectibles, and an outline of the history of what "paper money" is printed on, from mulberry bark to plastics.
Factors affecting the determination included fears over the lack of environmentally sustainable palm oil substitutes; the position of the Bank’s “Central Bank peers”; the additional public cost of switching, estimated to be £16.5 million, or $21.5 million, over 10 years; and the accepted use of similar plastics in other everyday products, including other payment methods.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The bank maintains that polymer has important benefits compared to paper, including security features, strength, durability, a lower carbon footprint, and more value for the money for taxpayers.
The 23 page decision document can be read here.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform