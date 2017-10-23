Switzerland issues 10-franc note in new series

The Swiss National Bank has abandoned portraits on its new series of notes. The trait featured on the 10-franc note is Switzerland’s organizational talent, reflected through the key motif of “time.”

Switzerland’s new 10-franc note, which entered circulation on Oct. 18, focuses on the nation’s organizational talent, reflected through the key motif of “time.”

Switzerland’s new 10-franc note (worth about $10.25), third in the new Swiss series, entered circulation on Oct. 18, and with the exception of its yellow color, it could not be more different from the note it replaces, including its smaller size. It joins the already issued 20- and 50-franc notes.

The Swiss National Bank decided that its ninth bank note series would not show individuals, but would instead focus on typically Swiss characteristics. “The many facets of Switzerland” theme illustrates a different topic on each denomination. The trait featured on the 10-franc note is Switzerland’s organizational talent, reflected through the key motif of “time.”

A hand and a globe, what the bank refers to as “core elements,” appear on every denomination but are used differently on each. On the face, the hand is that of a conductor holding a baton and setting the tempo, and the shimmering globe is made to show time zones. The background is composed of faint clock faces. The security strip on the note’s bottom half shows a map of the Swiss rail network and its longest tunnels, that when tilted backwards appears in rainbow colors.

The back is dominated by a rail tunnel, symbolic of the rail network, famous for running smoothly thanks to good organization and precise timekeeping. Above the tunnel is a watch movement that represents Switzerland’s strong talent for organization, a trait that goes hand in glove with timekeeping. The lines in the background map a portion of the national rail network.

At least 16 different security features are in use on the six notes in the new series, which are printed on a three-layer substrate know as Durasafe.