Susan Sarandon backs effort to put a woman on $20 FRN

1. Women on 20s

The effort to put a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note in place of Andrew Jackson has received a celebrity endorsement. 

Actress Susan Sarandon (she of Bull Durham, Thelma and Louise and Stepmom fame) tweeted her support for Women On 20s, the organization that has put together a ballot full of females it believes should replace Old Hickory. 

Women on 20s is currently accepting votes for the 15 candidates—which include Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and Susan B. Anthony. 

2. Royal baby 

The to-be-born second child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, already has its own coin in the works. 

3. Family business

Coin World's series on mainstays of the numismatic hobby continues with a profile of cousins Ira and Larry Goldberg of Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Inc.

4. #WorldCoinWednesday

"When American President George H.W. Bush met with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Dec. 2 and 3, 1989, aboard the Soviet cruise ship Maxim Gorky, it was a history-making moment.

"The summit is now being honored on two new collector coins from Malta."

5. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:03 a.m. ET Wednesday:

