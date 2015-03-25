Susan Sarandon backs effort to put a woman on $20 FRN
- Published: Mar 25, 2015, 5 AM
1. Women on 20s
The effort to put a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note in place of Andrew Jackson has received a celebrity endorsement.
Actress Susan Sarandon (she of Bull Durham, Thelma and Louise and Stepmom fame) tweeted her support for Women On 20s, the organization that has put together a ballot full of females it believes should replace Old Hickory.
I want to see a woman on the $20 bill. Post your own photo & join me by voting at http://t.co/6aOmF6OfTT #WomenOn20s pic.twitter.com/Zx1leMXSzJ — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 24, 2015
Women on 20s is currently accepting votes for the 15 candidates—which include Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and Susan B. Anthony.
2. Royal baby
The to-be-born second child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, already has its own coin in the works.
3. Family business
Coin World's series on mainstays of the numismatic hobby continues with a profile of cousins Ira and Larry Goldberg of Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Inc.
4. #WorldCoinWednesday
"When American President George H.W. Bush met with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Dec. 2 and 3, 1989, aboard the Soviet cruise ship Maxim Gorky, it was a history-making moment.
"The summit is now being honored on two new collector coins from Malta."
5. Precious metals market
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:03 a.m. ET Wednesday:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
'Round pound' on its way out: A historical look at the UK's £1 coin
