Susan Sarandon backs effort to put a woman on $20 FRN

By Joe O'Donnell

Published: Mar 25, 2015, 5 AM

1. Women on 20s

The effort to put a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note in place of Andrew Jackson has received a celebrity endorsement.

Actress Susan Sarandon (she of Bull Durham, Thelma and Louise and Stepmom fame) tweeted her support for Women On 20s, the organization that has put together a ballot full of females it believes should replace Old Hickory.

I want to see a woman on the $20 bill. Post your own photo & join me by voting at http://t.co/6aOmF6OfTT #WomenOn20s pic.twitter.com/Zx1leMXSzJ — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 24, 2015

Women on 20s is currently accepting votes for the 15 candidates—which include Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and Susan B. Anthony.

