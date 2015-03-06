Superman-Tim scrip note from the 1940s sells for $28 in auction

The face and back of "Redback" scrip notes issued to members of the Superman-Tim Club allowed for discounts on club clothing sold in department stores.

A Superman fan club scrip note sold for $28 in the Feb. 17, 2015, Heritage Internet Currency Auction.

The piece is printed in red with the text on one side stating “Redbacks will ‘buy’ the things you like best!” and “Redbacks can be ‘spent’ at your Tim store!” The phrases flank a drawing of a young boy named Tim who had various adventures with Superman. The other side has two drawings of Tim with two numeral 1’s and the phrase, “Issued by Tim’s official store.”

More than 70 years ago a company called Tim Publications Inc. created a club for young children called the Superman-Tim Club. It was aimed at those who enjoyed the company’s Superman-Tim comics.

These comics were 6-inch by 9-inch booklets printed monthly. Each comic’s pages offered club members the opportunity to redeem “Redbacks” to buy Superman-Tim clothing items that were carried in department stores.

The first issue of Superman-Tim was published in 1942, shortly after Superman’s debut in Action Comics #1. Publication of the Superman-Tim comic ceased in 1950.

