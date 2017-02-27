Stock certificates and postcards in Holabird auction
- Published: Feb 27, 2017, 4 AM
The Prag Collection of stock certificates, postcards and vintage stereoscopic photos will be offered March 4 in an online auction by Holabird Western Americana LLC. The sale, comprising just over 900 lots, is being conducted over Icollector.com.
Among the lots offered are three late 19th century checks drawn on Wells, Fargo & Co. of San Francisco; a Bodie & Hawthorne stock certificate issued to Chinese merchant; and a lot of nine full-color post cards bearing images of coins.
Wells, Fargo & Co. checks
The three checks, each measuring 3 inches by 8 inches, were issued at Silver City, Idaho, by the Owyhee Mining Co.
One $300 check is dated Sept. 19, 1872, and a second for the same amount is dated Nov. 19, 1871. The third check, in the amount of $800, is dated Oct. 27, 1871.
Bodie & Hawthorne stock certificate
Dated Aug. 6, 1892, the stock certificate was issued for 10 shares in Bodie & Hawthorne Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Bodie, Calif. The certified was issued to Tong Sing Wo & Co.
The certificate is signed by Thomas H. Leggett as president and R.L. McCarthy as secretary. The certificate is pen canceled on the face. The back exhibits dividend stamps from J.S. Cain and transfer of shares to D.V. Cain.
Post card lot
Lot 1219 comprises nine post cards and prints all featuring coins. The lot includes an advertising card for Chicago Stove Works illustrating an 1890 gold coin, and four unused trade cards featuring illustrations with coins around the border.
Four post cards, three mailed, all have messages and illustrations related to coins (“I’m on the Scent” or “Counting His Pennies” and “It ain’t the Two Cents I Spend, It is the Greeting I Send”).
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction