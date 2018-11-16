The note is not entirely new, but it has a few extra new details. “The Great War • 1914-1918 / 100 Years Commemoration” is found at the top of the face of the note. A special prefix, TGW, standing for “The Great War,” is part of the serial number.

The States of Guernsey Treasury issued a 2018 commemorative £20 note on Nov. 8 in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The note is not entirely new, but its overall design has been adapted with the addition of a few pertinent details. Two lines of commemorative text reading “The Great War • 1914-1918 / 100 Years Commemoration” are found at the top of the face of the note. A special prefix, TGW, standing for “The Great War,” is part of the serial number.

This is the British Crown dependency’s fourth commemorative bank note since 2000. An issue limit of 500,000 notes is established. The note can be ordered from the Guernsey Post Office website for £30, or about $40. The maximum order value for delivery to the United States is £100.

The Treasury advised that although it has no plans to introduce polymer notes at the present time, the possibility remains under review.

