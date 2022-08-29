State Bank of Pakistan issues circulating 75-rupee note

The 75-rupee note face has the portrait of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and an image of the bank’s head office in Karachi by Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi formed from the words “Bank Daulat-e-Pakistan” in Arabic/Urdu calligraphic script; the back, in a nod to gender equality, carries a portrait of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, also a founder of the nation and Jinnah's sister,

The State Bank of Pakistan issued a circulating commemorative 75-rupee bank note on July 4 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the bank’s founding.

The State Bank of Pakistan issued a circulating commemorative 75-rupee note July 4 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the bank’s founding.

The blue-green color scheme and designs were conceived by the Internal Banknote Committee at the bank and integrated into a final design by the bank note designers at CCL Secure and Koenig and Bauer (K & B). The blue color was chosen to convey a sense of stability associated with a central bank.

The face of the 139- by 65-millimeter note has the portrait of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in recognition his efforts and leadership in achieving independence. The center of that side has an unusual calligraphic interpretation of the bank’s head office in Karachi by Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, called one of the great calligraphists and painters of Pakistan.

Sadequain was also the official painter of SBP. His stylized rendition of the building is accomplished by repeated use of the words “Bank Daulat-e-Pakistan” in Arabic/Urdu calligraphic script. It was originally created by Sadequain as a cover for the brochure for the inauguration ceremony of the bank’s new head office.

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One of the subthemes of the bank note is gender equality, as shown by the portrait of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the back, called by the bank “a beacon of women empowerment and gender equality.” She is considered one of the leading founders of the nation.

Wind turbines and solar panels are also illustrated on the reverse. These are intended to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to address climate change and sustainability by using renewable and green sources of energy.

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