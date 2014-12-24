Stack's Bowers Galleries to offer world notes in New York

A 1905 10-franc note issued by the National Bank of the Danish West Indies will be offered during the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Jan. 12 auction in New York City.

The auction is being held in conjunction with the 43rd annual New York International Numismatic Convention.

The scarce note features hand-written signatures along with a large portrait of King Christian IX on the face. A vignette of a village is to the right of the portrait while a lone banana tree appears on the left side.

The back design shows a vignette of an individual who appears to be attending to some blue agave plants. The sap of the plant is used in the production of tequila.

The note was graded Very Fine 25 by Paper Money Guaranty and has an estimate of $5,000 to $7,000.

For more information about the auction, visit the firm’s website.