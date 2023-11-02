Stack's Bowers acquires World Banknote Auctions

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has acquired substantially all assets of World Banknote Auctions. This strategic move also integrates World Banknote Auctions founder Dennis Hengeveld, a renowned authority in rare paper money and world coins, into Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ distinguished team of specialists.

“Under the leadership of Dennis Hengeveld, World Banknote Auctions has achieved remarkable growth, with total auction prices realized surpassing $7 million in 2023,” said Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “The acquisition of World Banknote Auctions and the addition of Dennis to our team underscores our dedication to the rare paper money category. Not only does it expand our offerings of rare notes for auction, but it also brings aboard one of the foremost paper money authorities and numismatic entrepreneurs, enhancing our roster of prominent experts.”

“I am thrilled to unite with Stack’s Bowers Galleries and lend my expertise in banknote collecting to their esteemed brand,” said Dennis Hengeveld, President at World Banknote Auctions. “Together, we will continue to provide collectors with access to the finest paper money from around the globe, while upholding the high standards of integrity and professionalism for which Stack’s Bowers Galleries is renowned.”

“In just the past three years, our banknote offerings have nearly tripled,” said Aris Maragoudakis, Stack’s Bowers Director of World Currency. “With the addition of Dennis and World Banknote Auctions, I anticipate our rapid growth to persist, offering collectors expanded access to rare currency and expertise, and further cementing our position as the premier auction house for high-end material.”

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All current consignments to World Banknote Auctions will be offered in future Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctions.

This acquisition follows the recent announcement of the sale of the L. E. Bruun Collection by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, featuring a significant Scandinavian bank note collection and one of the most remarkable world coin collections that exists today. Additionally, the bank note department will be showcasing collections from Eric Agnew, Al Kugel, John E. Sandrock and others later in 2024.

Hengeveld’s interest in paper money began at the Whitman Expo in Baltimore in 2015. He told the Coin World podcast in September 2021 that he acquired some paper money and was able to sell it. That’s when he realized some of the potential that existed in the market. His company ran online auctions, establishing a website in 2021 to display wares and register bidders. The company expanded to U.S. currency and offered those notes recently. Dennis will operate from Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ new Sacramento, California, offices and can be contacted at Dennis@StacksBowers.com.

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