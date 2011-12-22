Spink world note auction realizes $990,000-plus

An auction of nearly 2,000 lots of world bank notes realized $990,059 during the Dec. 7 to 8 auction at Spink headquarters in London.

The auction offered notes from the Michael “Dickie” Bird Collection of English bank notes, other English notes and notes of Scotland from other consignments, as well as notes from the rest of the world.

Approximately 70 percent of the lots in the auction sold.

For more information about the auction, visit the firm’s website at www.spink.com.

Some British highlights:

April 6, 1889, Bank of England £5 black and white note, bearing a “small hand stamp and numeral in the low center of the note,” About Extremely Fine, $7,992.

Sept. 25, 1920, Bank of England £5 note, EF, $703.

June 1, 1937, Bank of England £5 note, Good EF, $7,192.

Circa 1750 unissued note printed for Child & Co., “slight toning around the edges,” EF, $320.

Circa 1820 plate proof of a 1-guinea note printed for the Bank of Scotland, Good EF, $240.

A set of 2007 £5, £10, £20, £50, £100 Bank of Scotland notes all with serial number AA 000001, Uncirculated, $13,586.

Jan. 3, 1898, Caledonian Banking Co. Ltd. £1 note, Inverness, Scotland, Good Very Fine, $2,078.

Some highlights for other regions:

Circa 1915, Abyssinia, 10-taler note printed for the Bank of Abyssinia, perforated specimen, Good EF, $2,158.

Australia, £5 note specimen printed for the Bank of Victoria Ltd. in Melbourne, perforated canceled, Good EF, $9,750.

Jan. 1, 1899, Egypt, £1 note printed for the National Bank of Egypt, perforated specimen, Uncirculated, $27,171.

Feb. 23, 1911, Italy, 100-lira note issued by the Banco di Napoli, About VF, pinholes, $160.

Oct. 1, 1890, Mexico, 1-peso note specimen printed for the El Banco de Vera Cruz, perforated specimen, Uncirculated, $831.

A group of 130 Palestine Currency Board notes, mixed grades, $67,129.

1885 10-dinara note issued by the Chartered National Bank of the Kingdom of Serbia, Good-Very Fine, $11,508.

2004, Thailand, 50-baht commemorative note specimen, SPECIMEN stamped in red, Uncirculated, $288. ¦