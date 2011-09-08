Spink will offer nearly 1,800 lots of world notes in

Nearly 1,800 lots of world paper money will be offered at auction Sept. 27 and 28 at the Spink offices in London.

The auction lots include Baltic states notes from the Alan Cole Collection, the Amnon Inbar Collection of Palestine and the Bob Armstrong Collection of Decimal Rhodesian Banknotes.

The auction will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 69 Southampton Row, Bloomsbury, London.

Some highlights:

Argentina, Jan. 1, 1895, 200-peso note for the Banco de la Nacion Argentina, face proof, Lot 22, Good Extremely Fine.

Australia, circa 1881 £50 note for the Federal Bank of Australia, specimen, Lot 28, rare, no grade.

Lithuania, 1922 50-centas note for the Bank of Lithuania, Lot 236, Uncirculated.

Belgium Congo, April 3, 1924, 5-franc note for the Banque du Congo Belge, perforated specimen, Lot 296, Uncirculated.

Bermuda, May 12, 1937, 10-shilling note issued by the Bermuda government, Lot 336, Good EF, crease at the top right corner.

British Honduras, Feb. 1, 1952, $1 note issued by the Government of British Honduras, Lot 425, Good EF, faint central crease.

India, 1939 100-rupee note for the Reserve Bank of India, Lot 449, Very Fine with pinholes.

Cameroon, 1962 1,000-franc note, perforated specimen, for the Banque Centrale of Cameroon, Lot 470, Unc.

China, Sept. 1, 1912, $5 note for the Bank of Communications in Peking, Lot 533, VF, with “slight tape at the top and low center” along with three vertical creases.

Czechoslovakia, 1919 100-korun provisional note from the Republic of Czechoslovakia, Lot 587, VF, split in the center of the bottom margin.

Egypt, Oct. 24, 1916, £100 note, specimen, National Bank of Egypt, Lot 681, Good EF, traces of mounting.

Greenland, 1913 50-ore note, Greenland Bank, Lot 832, Uncirculated, “small spot low left.”

June 1, 1929, £1 note, perforated specimen, Barclays Bank Dominion, Colonial and Overseas, dated annotations in top margin, Lot 1,100, Uncirculated.

Luxembourg, 1963 500-franc note for the Grand-Duche de Luxembourg, Lot 1172, About Uncirculated.

Palestine, April 20, 1939, £1 note for the Palestine Currency Board, Lot 1,343, About Uncirculated.

Rhodesia, April 15, 1977, $2 error note for the Reserve Bank of Rhodesia, missing the serial numbers, Lot 1441, VF.

Sarawak, $1 note for the Government of Sarawak, serial number 2 “the lowest serial number known in private hands,” Lot 1479, About VF.

South Africa, June 9, 1862, £10 note for the Colonial Bank of Natal in South Africa, Lot 1532, About Fine.

Taiwan, 1904 1-yen in gold note for the Bank of Taiwan, Lot 1692, VF. ¦