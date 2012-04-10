Spink to offer paper money in April auction

More than 2,000 lots of world paper money will be offered at auction April 24 to 25 by Spink.

The sale will take place at the firm’s offices located at 69 Southhampton Row, Bloomsbury, in London.

The lots will be offered over several sessions during the two days of the auction.

On April 24 the firm will auction more than 1,500 lots of notes from around the world, cataloged alphabetically from Abyssinia through Zanzibar.

More than 480 lots of notes of England, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Scotland and Ireland will be offered April 25.

For more information about the auction or to view lots, visit the firm’s website at www.spink.com.

To purchase a printed catalog, send a request via the firm’s email at catalogues@spink.com.

Some highlights:

Abyssinia (Ethiopia), circa 1915 face color trial for the 5-taler note for the Bank of Abyssinia, Addis Ababa, Lot 1, Extremely Fine with mounting traces.

Australia, May 1, 1882, £5 note issued by the Commercial Bank of Sydney, “very rare,” Lot 44, Very Good to Fine.

British West Africa, March 31, 1953, 20-shilling specimen note for the West African Currency Board, perforated as a specimen, Lot 142, Uncirculated.

China, Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1399), 1-kuan note issued by Da Mint Bao Chao, Lot 213, Good/Very Fine with small edge nick.

Egypt, Jan. 16, 1909, 50 Egyptian pound note specimen, perforated as a specimen, Lot 321, Good/EF with mounting traces on back.

Falkland Islands, May 19, 1938, £1 note issued by the Government of the Falkland Islands, Lot 3417, Good/Very Fine.

Gold Coast, West Africa, April 30, 1953, £1 note issued for the Bank of the Gold Coast, bank is unrecorded in the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money according to catalog, Lot 457, “unique and very striking,” no grade given in catalog.

Luxembourg, 1963 500-franc note specimen for the Grand-Duche de Luxembourg, cancellation holes, overprinted SPECIMEN, Lot 746, Crisp Uncirculated.

Poland, Aug. 15, 1939, 500-zloty note specimen for the Bank of Polski, red WZOR overprint, Lot 999, Good/EF.

Switzerland, Jan. 15, 1969, 500-franken note issued by the Schweizerische National Bank, Lot 1375, Uncirculated.

United Kingdom, 1917, £1 note, Lot 1650, Good/VF, catalog describes a small split top left margin, pinhole at left and a central crease.

United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jan. 1, 1943, 5-shilling note issued by The States of Guernsey, Lot 1792, Almost VF.

United Kingdom, Scotland, July 17, 1915, £20 note issued by the Bank of Scotland, Lot 1888, Almost VF.

United Kingdom, Ireland, May 7, 1838, £1 note issued by the Bank of Ireland, Lot 2005, Paper Money Guaranty Fine 12. ¦