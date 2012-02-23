Spink stages Chinese bank note auction

A Hu Pu Guan Piao (Board of Revenue) Year 5 (1855) 50-tael note realized £31,211 ($47,845 U.S.) in Spink’s Jan. 14 auction of Chinese bank notes.

A classic Chinese bank note rarity was the top lot during Spink’s Jan. 14 auction of paper money in Hong Kong.

The Very Fine example of the Hu Pu Guan Piao (Board of Revenue) Year 5 (1855) 50-tael note, a key issue for the Chinese note series, realized £31,211 ($47,845 in U.S. funds).

A total of 515 lots from 565 offered (or 91 percent) were sold in the auction, which in total realized £1,452,842 ($2,227,160 U.S.).

All lots were subject to a buyer’s fee of 20 percent.

The complete catalog may be viewed or downloaded as a PDF from a link at the firm’s website, www.spink.com/auctions/pdf/12006.pdf.

For more information about the auction, telephone the firm at (011) 44 20 7563 4080 or email it at info@spink.com.

Some additional highlights:

Australia, Commercial Bank of Australia, 18__ specimen £100, Sydney, single note bearing serial numbers A000001 and A000250, “for use by Chinese workers in the Australian goldfields,” perforated, Good Extremely Fine, £27,184 ($41,672 U.S.).

China, Ming Dynasty, Da Ming Bao Chao, circa 1368 to 1399 mulberry bark 1-kuan note, Pick AA10 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money: Specialized Issues by Albert Pick, edited by George Cuhaj), the type is the “world’s first readily available paper money,” “exceptional,” £25,170 ($38,585 U.S.).

China, Ming Dynasty, Da Ming Bao Chao, circa 1368 to 1399 mulberry bark 1-kuan note, Pick AA10, “fantastic grade,” £26,177 ($40,129 U.S.).

China, Qing Dynasty, Hu Pu Guan Piao (Board of Revenue) Year 4 (1854) 50-tael note, Pick Al3b, “well above average for type,” “small stain top right otherwise almost Very Fine,” £26,177 ($40,129 U.S.).

China, Qing Dynasty, Pei Yang Kin Fu Bank, with Pei Yang Tientsin Bank superimposed, undated (circa 1906 to 1910) 1-tael note, serial number 000000, “bank title and some text altered by printers,” graded Uncirculated and Extremely Fine, £26,177 ($40,129 U.S.).

China, Qing Dynasty, Pei Yang Kin Fu Bank, with Pei Yang Tientsin Bank superimposed, undated (circa 1906 to 1910) specimen 3-tael note, serial number 000000, “bank title and some text altered by printers,” Uncirculated, £25,170 ($38,585 U.S.).

China, Qing Dynasty, Pei Yang Kin Fu Bank, with Chinese script for “Pei Yang Tientsin Bank” superimposed on note, undated (circa 1906 to 1910) specimen 5-tael note, serial number 000000, “bank title and some text altered by printers,” £26,177 ($40,129 U.S.). ¦