Spink holds charity auction of £100 notes for Bank of Scotland

The highest price in Spink’s auction for the Bank of Scotland was attained by the first lot in the sale, a bank note with serial number AA000001. It sold for £17,000, triple its £4,000 to £6,000 estimate.

Spink conducted another of its charity auctions in London on May 5, this time for the recently issued Bank of Scotland polymer £100 notes. Proceeds from all lots are being donated to Mental Health UK and the Royal Free Hospital, London.

The basic description for each of the 188 lots in the auction was an easy job for the cataloger, since they were essentially all the same except for the serial number: “Bank of Scotland, polymer £100, 16 August 2021, serial number AA (xxxxxx), green, Sir Walter Scott at right, the Mound in Edinburgh at left, reverse green, image of female stretcher-bearers outside Endell Street Hospital at left, portrait of Dr Flora Murray painted by Francis Dodd at centre left, signatures of Charlie Nunn as CEO, and Robin Budenberg as Chairman; (PMS BA138) only polymer £100 issued in the United Kingdom, banknotes with AA prefix are issued only for this charity auction and will not be in circulation.”

No individual lot sold for less than £320, which is about $400, plus the buyer’s fee and value added tax on the fee. The highest price by far was attained by the first lot in the sale, a bank note with serial number AA000001. It sold for £17,000, triple its £4,000 to £6,000 estimate.

The next two highest were among the last offered. Two uncut 40-subject sheets, each with serial number FM 000000, sold for £7,000 and £8,000, within their £6,000 to £9,000 expectations. These were followed by the auction’s final two notes, which came with a special offer for the winning bidder, the ability to choose the serial number. These sold for £5,000 and £5,800.

